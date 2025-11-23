Florentino Perez Proposes Club Ownership Reform

In a strategic move to enhance Real Madrid's financial landscape, President Florentino Perez has proposed establishing a new subsidiary within the club's ownership structure. This entity would allow for the sale of a 5% stake to external investors, potentially boosting the club's economic flexibility.

During the club's general assembly, Perez unveiled his plan, underlining the necessity of reforming the current club bylaws to accommodate this adjustment. This initiative is aimed at ensuring the club remains financially competitive on a global scale.

Perez announced that an extraordinary general meeting and a subsequent referendum will be conducted to seek member approval for this significant reform. His vision marks a significant shift in how football clubs manage and leverage their financial assets.