Global Shares Surge Amid Unexpected Job Data and Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Global stock markets saw an uptick as the American economy reported less job growth in December than anticipated. This development may bolster the case for further Federal Reserve rate cuts throughout the year, sending ripples through global financial markets.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics released data indicating a rise of 50,000 in nonfarm payrolls, falling short of the 60,000 projected by analysts. Despite this, U.S. stock futures gained by 0.3-0.4%, and the unemployment rate ease to 4.4%, suggesting continued economic resilience.

Market analysts, like Dennis Follmer from Montis Financial, suggest that this economic backdrop, coupled with the ongoing AI boom, might stretch into 2026 despite signs of market exuberance. Meanwhile, expectations for two additional rate cuts this year remain unchanged and market participants are closely monitoring the forthcoming Supreme Court ruling on tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)