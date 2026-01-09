NEC Boosts Northeast India with Rs 76.78 Crore for December 2025 Development
The North Eastern Council (NEC) has distributed Rs 76.78 crore in December 2025 to enhance infrastructure, culture, research, and innovation in Northeast India. Major allocations were made towards tourism, education, agriculture, and connectivity improvements, with specific projects benefitting Meghalaya and regional agencies.
- Country:
- India
The North Eastern Council (NEC) announced the disbursement of Rs 76.78 crore to the Northeastern states and regional agencies, reaffirming its commitment to development in the region. The funds, released in December 2025, are aimed at infrastructural enhancements, livelihood generation, cultural promotion, and fostering research and innovation.
In a significant allocation, Meghalaya received Rs 13.45 crore for various development initiatives, including the construction of tourism infrastructure and the establishment of the Seng Khasi Ri Raid Laban Cultural Complex in Shillong. Additionally, funds were designated for school buildings, road improvements, and market infrastructure projects.
Beyond state-specific projects, the NEC also allocated Rs 26.47 crore to regional and other agencies, supporting a wide range of projects from advanced research in societal challenges to cultural exchange programs. A Model Handloom Production Centre was also completed in Ri-Bhoi district, emphasizing skill enhancement and market competitiveness for traditional crafts.
- READ MORE ON:
- NEC
- Northeast India
- Meghalaya
- development
- 2025
- Shillong
- infrastructure
- cultural
- promotion
- innovation
ALSO READ
TSMC Revenue Surges 31.6% in 2025 Despite December Dip
Bihar's Battle Against Booze: Record Seizures and Arrests in 2025
NHAI Internship Program and Digital Portal Launched to Build Future-ready Infrastructure Workforce
Globus Spirits Ltd Reports Remarkable Profit Surge in Q3 2025
Unleashing Indian Craft: Spread Design Wins 2025 Red Dot Award