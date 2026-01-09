NEC Boosts Northeast India with Rs 76.78 Crore for December 2025 Development

The North Eastern Council (NEC) announced the disbursement of Rs 76.78 crore to the Northeastern states and regional agencies, reaffirming its commitment to development in the region. The funds, released in December 2025, are aimed at infrastructural enhancements, livelihood generation, cultural promotion, and fostering research and innovation.

In a significant allocation, Meghalaya received Rs 13.45 crore for various development initiatives, including the construction of tourism infrastructure and the establishment of the Seng Khasi Ri Raid Laban Cultural Complex in Shillong. Additionally, funds were designated for school buildings, road improvements, and market infrastructure projects.

Beyond state-specific projects, the NEC also allocated Rs 26.47 crore to regional and other agencies, supporting a wide range of projects from advanced research in societal challenges to cultural exchange programs. A Model Handloom Production Centre was also completed in Ri-Bhoi district, emphasizing skill enhancement and market competitiveness for traditional crafts.