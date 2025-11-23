Left Menu

India and Japan Forge Deeper Ties Under New Leadership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at the G20 Summit, focusing on strengthening bilateral cooperation. Discussions covered innovation, defence, and mobility. Both leaders committed to enhancing trade relations, aiming for ambitious investment goals and strategic partnerships in clean energy and emerging technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 23-11-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 19:20 IST
India and Japan Forge Deeper Ties Under New Leadership
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a significant dialogue with Japan's new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi during the G20 Summit. The encounter emphasized expanding bilateral cooperation across various sectors, including innovation, defence, and talent mobility.

Modi highlighted the need to invigorate trade ties, pointing to the vital role of the India-Japan partnership for global betterment. This meeting marked Takaichi's first engagement with Modi since her recent ascension as Japan's leader.

Building on their previous collaborations, both nations set a groundbreaking investment target of JPY 10 trillion. They adopted the India-Japan Joint Vision for the Next Decade, focusing on strategic alignments in clean energy and emerging technologies, promising more transformative initiatives in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chilli Chaos: Protesters Use Pepper Spray at India Gate Demonstration

Chilli Chaos: Protesters Use Pepper Spray at India Gate Demonstration

 India
2
Reddy Slams Naidu for Alleged Neglect of Farmers Amidst Crop Price Collapse

Reddy Slams Naidu for Alleged Neglect of Farmers Amidst Crop Price Collapse

 India
3
India's Narrow Victory: Raheel's Striking Goal Overpowers Korea in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup Opener

India's Narrow Victory: Raheel's Striking Goal Overpowers Korea in Sultan Az...

 Malaysia
4
Europeans Challenge US Peace Plan with Enhanced Proposals for Ukraine

Europeans Challenge US Peace Plan with Enhanced Proposals for Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025