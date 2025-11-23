India and Japan Forge Deeper Ties Under New Leadership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a significant dialogue with Japan's new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi during the G20 Summit. The encounter emphasized expanding bilateral cooperation across various sectors, including innovation, defence, and talent mobility.

Modi highlighted the need to invigorate trade ties, pointing to the vital role of the India-Japan partnership for global betterment. This meeting marked Takaichi's first engagement with Modi since her recent ascension as Japan's leader.

Building on their previous collaborations, both nations set a groundbreaking investment target of JPY 10 trillion. They adopted the India-Japan Joint Vision for the Next Decade, focusing on strategic alignments in clean energy and emerging technologies, promising more transformative initiatives in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)