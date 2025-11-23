Rajnath Singh's Bold Assertion: Could Sindh Return to India?

During an event addressing the Sindhi community, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh sparked intrigue with his remarks suggesting that 'borders can change,' hinting at a possible future reunion of the Sindh region with India.

Drawing from BJP patriarch L.K. Advani's reflections, Singh emphasized Sindh's enduring cultural and historical connection with India, despite the geopolitical changes following the 1947 Partition.

Highlighting the river Indus's sacred significance to both Hindus and Muslims, Singh underlined that Sindh maintains a cultural bond, evoking nostalgia for a region central to India's identity before becoming part of Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)