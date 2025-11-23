Left Menu

Rajnath Singh's Bold Assertion: Could Sindh Return to India?

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh echoed L.K. Advani's sentiments about Sindh's cultural ties with India, suggesting that borders are not permanent. Speaking to the Sindhi community, Singh referenced Advani's belief that India feels incomplete without Sindh. Historical ties and the cultural significance of the Indus River were highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 21:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

During an event addressing the Sindhi community, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh sparked intrigue with his remarks suggesting that 'borders can change,' hinting at a possible future reunion of the Sindh region with India.

Drawing from BJP patriarch L.K. Advani's reflections, Singh emphasized Sindh's enduring cultural and historical connection with India, despite the geopolitical changes following the 1947 Partition.

Highlighting the river Indus's sacred significance to both Hindus and Muslims, Singh underlined that Sindh maintains a cultural bond, evoking nostalgia for a region central to India's identity before becoming part of Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

