Tensions Rise: HMS Severn Intercepts Russian Ships in English Channel
A UK naval patrol ship intercepted Russian vessels in the English Channel amid increased Russian activity near UK waters. The British Defence Ministry has enhanced surveillance efforts, while escalating rhetoric between British and Russian officials marks heightened tensions. Defence Secretary Healey calls for more military spending amidst financial challenges.
A UK patrol ship has intercepted a Russian corvette and tanker in the English Channel amid rising maritime activity by Russia around UK waters, the Defence Ministry announced. The HMS Severn shadowed the Russian vessels RFN Stoikiy and Yelnya before transferring the task to a NATO ally near Brittany.
As part of its NATO commitments, Britain has deployed three Poseidon surveillance aircraft to Iceland tasked with monitoring Russian ships and submarines in the North Atlantic and Arctic regions, according to the ministry. This development comes in the wake of allegations that a Russian spy ship targeted British surveillance aircraft with lasers off the coast of Scotland.
The British government, led by Defence Secretary John Healey, has accused Russia of provocative actions, describing them as 'reckless and dangerous.' Amidst these tensions, Healey emphasized the importance of increased defense spending, even as Prime Minister Keir Starmer's administration grapples with financial constraints.
