Revised Peace Framework: Balancing Ukraine's Future

The United States and Ukraine are working on a revised peace proposal, initially perceived as unfair to Ukraine, to end the war with Russia. Talks in Geneva led to a 'refined peace framework,' with specifics undisclosed. The proposal considers Ukraine's security and strategic interests while addressing territorial and military limitations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2025 08:35 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 08:35 IST
The United States and Ukraine have embarked on intensive discussions to finalize a new peace plan designed to address the ongoing conflict with Russia, following concerns that the initial draft favored Moscow. A 'refined peace framework' was discussed at talks in Geneva, as per a joint statement.

The White House emphasized that the revised proposals reflect Ukraine's national interests and strategic needs, though details remain sparse. The urgency is highlighted by a looming Thursday deadline set by U.S. President Donald Trump, with ongoing pressures on Ukraine to reach a resolution.

European nations, excluded from the initial drafting, have proposed a counter-plan advocating eased territorial concessions and enhanced security guarantees. Amidst this diplomatic activity, Ukraine grapples with internal challenges, including corruption scandals potentially affecting vital international aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI disruption anxiety intensifies stress and job insecurity for SMEs

AI-ready governments deliver cleaner, more sustainable economic growth

Advanced AI system accurately forecasts ecological strain over three decades

Misaligned transparency and cognitive overload are major barriers to safe AI trust

