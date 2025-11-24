Left Menu

BJP Demands Apology from Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Over Sanskrit Remarks

The Bharatiya Janata Party has condemned Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for referring to Sanskrit as a 'dead language.' The BJP demanded a public apology, criticizing the remarks as derogatory and against India's cultural heritage. The party stressed the significance of Sanskrit in religious and cultural traditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 16:53 IST
BJP Tamil Nadu spokesperson ANS Prasad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has voiced strong criticism and demanded an immediate public apology from Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin following his comments describing Sanskrit as a 'dead language' at a book release event on November 21. The BJP called the remarks derogatory and constitutionally insensitive.

Spokesperson A N S Prasad, representing the Tamil Nadu BJP, emphasized the importance of maintaining respect in public discourse from leaders holding high constitutional positions. He argued that Stalin's comments undermine the role of Sanskrit in shaping Hindu traditions and its ongoing scholarly use across institutions globally.

Prasad highlighted the significance of Sanskrit in India's cultural and spiritual practices, criticizing the portrayal of government language policies as oppressive. He urged the Deputy Chief Minister to inspire Tamil Nadu's youth by fostering pride in Tamil without fostering hostility toward other Indian languages. The BJP has called for Stalin to retract his comments and apologize unconditionally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

