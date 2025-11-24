Mamata Banerjee Challenges Election Commission's Controversial Moves

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has sparked a debate by writing to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, urging an immediate review of two contentious issues. In her letter, Banerjee raises concerns over the directive preventing district election officers from employing contractual data-entry operators and Bangla Sahayata Kendra staff for polling tasks.

The letter also highlights a proposal to establish polling booths within private residential complexes. Banerjee questions whether these decisions are influenced by political party interests, potentially compromising election fairness. She argues against outsourcing data work, advocating for empowering district offices to handle their own staffing needs.

Banerjee also criticizes the move toward private polling stations, asserting it violates established norms and fairness. She calls for transparency and impartiality in the Election Commission's actions, emphasizing the need to maintain its credibility and dignity.

(With inputs from agencies.)