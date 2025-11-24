Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Challenges Election Commission's Controversial Moves

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has urged the Chief Election Commissioner to reassess recent directives involving data entry operator engagement and polling booths in private complexes. She questions the motives, suggesting political interference may undermine electoral fairness and urges transparency in the Election Commission's decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-11-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 17:20 IST
Mamata Banerjee Challenges Election Commission's Controversial Moves
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has sparked a debate by writing to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, urging an immediate review of two contentious issues. In her letter, Banerjee raises concerns over the directive preventing district election officers from employing contractual data-entry operators and Bangla Sahayata Kendra staff for polling tasks.

The letter also highlights a proposal to establish polling booths within private residential complexes. Banerjee questions whether these decisions are influenced by political party interests, potentially compromising election fairness. She argues against outsourcing data work, advocating for empowering district offices to handle their own staffing needs.

Banerjee also criticizes the move toward private polling stations, asserting it violates established norms and fairness. She calls for transparency and impartiality in the Election Commission's actions, emphasizing the need to maintain its credibility and dignity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mega-Cap Stocks Lead Market Rally Amid Rate Cut Speculation

Mega-Cap Stocks Lead Market Rally Amid Rate Cut Speculation

 Global
2
Milestones, Partnerships, and Global Gatherings: A Day of Announcements

Milestones, Partnerships, and Global Gatherings: A Day of Announcements

 India
3
Political Turmoil in Karnataka: Opposition Criticizes Government's Neglect of Farmers

Political Turmoil in Karnataka: Opposition Criticizes Government's Neglect o...

 India
4
Sword Attack Leaves Young Caterer Injured in Moodbidri

Sword Attack Leaves Young Caterer Injured in Moodbidri

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025