Congress Strategizes OBC Empowerment Amid Recent Setbacks

In the wake of the Congress's recent electoral setback in Bihar, party leader Rahul Gandhi convened a meeting with key OBC figures, including Sachin Pilot and Anil Jaihind, to strategize on community empowerment efforts.

Participants discussed crucial issues such as the removal of the 50% reservation cap and the implementation of a comprehensive caste census, aiming to bolster Congress's appeal among OBCs.

The gathering, attended by notable leaders like Manickam Tagore and Subhashini Yadav, underscores the party's renewed commitment to enhancing its representation and outreach within the OBC community.

(With inputs from agencies.)