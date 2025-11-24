Left Menu

Congress Strategizes OBC Empowerment Amid Recent Setbacks

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met with prominent OBC party members to discuss empowerment strategies following the party's setback in Bihar polls. The meeting focused on key issues like lifting the 50% reservation cap and the need for a caste census, reflecting Congress's push for deeper OBC outreach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 21:01 IST
Congress Strategizes OBC Empowerment Amid Recent Setbacks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the Congress's recent electoral setback in Bihar, party leader Rahul Gandhi convened a meeting with key OBC figures, including Sachin Pilot and Anil Jaihind, to strategize on community empowerment efforts.

Participants discussed crucial issues such as the removal of the 50% reservation cap and the implementation of a comprehensive caste census, aiming to bolster Congress's appeal among OBCs.

The gathering, attended by notable leaders like Manickam Tagore and Subhashini Yadav, underscores the party's renewed commitment to enhancing its representation and outreach within the OBC community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

 Canada
2
Drones Loom Over Kyiv: Residential Building Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict

Drones Loom Over Kyiv: Residential Building Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict

 Global
3
Against the Odds: Finland's Happiness Amid Economic Turmoil

Against the Odds: Finland's Happiness Amid Economic Turmoil

 Global
4
US DOJ's misconduct complaint against judge in transgender military ban case gets tossed

US DOJ's misconduct complaint against judge in transgender military ban case...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025