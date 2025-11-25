Senator's Burqa Stunt Spurs Outcry and Suspension

Australia's Senate has suspended far-right Senator Pauline Hanson for seven days after she was criticized for wearing a burqa in Parliament. Hanson wore the garment as a political protest to further her campaign to ban it in public spaces, a move that ignited accusations of racism.

Her actions, particularly offensive to Muslim lawmakers, were condemned by Foreign Minister Penny Wong, who accused Hanson of tearing at Australia's social fabric. A motion censuring Hanson passed overwhelmingly, reflecting widespread disapproval of her stunt, which many perceive as divisive and disrespectful.

Despite the backlash, Hanson reiterated her stance against the burqa, citing concerns over dress codes. This incident is the latest in her long-standing opposition to Islamic clothing, an issue she has championed since the 1990s.

(With inputs from agencies.)