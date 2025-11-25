Mamata Banerjee Stands Strong Amid Helicopter Sabotage Allegations

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of deliberate sabotage after her helicopter ride was canceled, forcing her to travel by road to a scheduled rally in Bongaon.

Banerjee, who reached the rally by 2 pm, alleged political motives behind the last-minute cancellation of the helicopter, which reportedly had an expired license. Turning the inconvenience into a strategic advantage, she claimed the road journey allowed her to engage with the public directly.

Her remarks come amid rising tensions over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with the Chief Minister vowing to resist any attempts by the BJP to intimidate her or infringe on citizens' rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)