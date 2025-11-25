Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Stands Strong Amid Helicopter Sabotage Allegations

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of sabotaging her helicopter ride to a political rally, instead traveling by road and turning the situation into a public outreach opportunity. She warned the BJP against intimidation, linking the incident to broader political tensions and the ongoing SIR process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bongaon | Updated: 25-11-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 16:59 IST
Mamata Banerjee Stands Strong Amid Helicopter Sabotage Allegations
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of deliberate sabotage after her helicopter ride was canceled, forcing her to travel by road to a scheduled rally in Bongaon.

Banerjee, who reached the rally by 2 pm, alleged political motives behind the last-minute cancellation of the helicopter, which reportedly had an expired license. Turning the inconvenience into a strategic advantage, she claimed the road journey allowed her to engage with the public directly.

Her remarks come amid rising tensions over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with the Chief Minister vowing to resist any attempts by the BJP to intimidate her or infringe on citizens' rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ensuring Safe Bites: Stringent Inspections at Sabarimala Pilgrimage

Ensuring Safe Bites: Stringent Inspections at Sabarimala Pilgrimage

 India
2
Political Turbulence: Helicopter Setback Stirs West Bengal Politics

Political Turbulence: Helicopter Setback Stirs West Bengal Politics

 India
3
Bolivia's Bold Move to Scrap Taxes: Investment Booster or Risk?

Bolivia's Bold Move to Scrap Taxes: Investment Booster or Risk?

 Global
4
Energy Costs Propel U.S. Producer Prices to Rebound

Energy Costs Propel U.S. Producer Prices to Rebound

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025