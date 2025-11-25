Left Menu

Diplomatic High Stakes: U.S.-Russia Talks in Abu Dhabi Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll engaged in high-level talks with Russian officials in Abu Dhabi to resolve the Ukraine conflict. The U.S. aims to negotiate a peace plan while Ukraine resists terms favoring Russia. Russia's ongoing missile strikes and a contentious U.S. peace proposal heighten tensions further.

U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll's recent discussions with Russian officials in Abu Dhabi have marked a significant diplomatic effort by President Trump's administration to resolve the Ukraine conflict. The core issues remain unresolved, as Ukraine remains cautious of any settlement heavily leaning toward Russian terms.

Driscoll, seen as a pivotal figure in these diplomatic measures, plans to hold talks with Ukrainian representatives, while U.S. officials maintain optimism about the negotiations. However, ongoing Russian missile attacks in Kyiv underline the high stakes, with Ukrainian President Zelenskiy under increasing pressure in light of domestic challenges and Russian military advancements.

The U.S.'s 28-point peace proposal, introduced unexpectedly last week, suggests significant territorial and military concessions from Ukraine, sparking concerns about its implications and feasibility. As European leaders, including French President Macron, express caution, tensions within Europe rise over Russian drone incursions into NATO airspace.

