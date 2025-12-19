Left Menu

2025: A Year of Landmark Deals in India's Financial Sector

In 2025, India experienced significant financial sector deals leading to substantial foreign capital inflow. Major transactions included MUFG’s stake in Shriram Finance, Emirates NBD’s acquisition of RBL Bank shares, and Allianz's exit from Bajaj Finserv. Such deals underline the growing global investment interest in India's financial landscape.

New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2025 18:49 IST
  • India

In 2025, India witnessed a flurry of major financial sector transactions, resulting in a massive inflow of foreign capital. Among the headline deals, Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) acquired a 20% stake in Shriram Finance for Rs 39,618 crore, marking India's largest cross-border investment in the financial sector.

Adding to the trend, Emirates NBD Bank acquired a 60% majority stake in RBL Bank for Rs 26,853 crore in October. Earlier, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) secured a 20% share in Yes Bank for Rs 13,483 crore, with the transition finalized in September.

In other noteworthy deals, Abu Dhabi's Avenir Investment bought a 43.46% stake in Sammaan Capital, while Federal Bank and Kotak Mahindra General Insurance received strategic investments from Blackstone and Zurich, respectively. Meanwhile, German-based Allianz exited its 26% stake in Bajaj Finserv for a substantial Rs 24,180 crore.

