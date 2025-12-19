2025: A Year of Landmark Deals in India's Financial Sector

In 2025, India witnessed a flurry of major financial sector transactions, resulting in a massive inflow of foreign capital. Among the headline deals, Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) acquired a 20% stake in Shriram Finance for Rs 39,618 crore, marking India's largest cross-border investment in the financial sector.

Adding to the trend, Emirates NBD Bank acquired a 60% majority stake in RBL Bank for Rs 26,853 crore in October. Earlier, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) secured a 20% share in Yes Bank for Rs 13,483 crore, with the transition finalized in September.

In other noteworthy deals, Abu Dhabi's Avenir Investment bought a 43.46% stake in Sammaan Capital, while Federal Bank and Kotak Mahindra General Insurance received strategic investments from Blackstone and Zurich, respectively. Meanwhile, German-based Allianz exited its 26% stake in Bajaj Finserv for a substantial Rs 24,180 crore.