Nepal's Political Turmoil: CPN-UML Pushes for Reinstatement

Nepal's CPN-UML party, led by former Prime Minister K P Oli, filed a Supreme Court petition seeking the reinstatement of the House of Representatives, claiming unconstitutional dissolution. The petition, scrutinized by the court, challenges the appointment of Prime Minister Sushila Karki and the President's subsequent decisions.

Kathmandu | Updated: 25-11-2025 17:40 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's political landscape is facing fresh turmoil as the K P Oli-led CPN-UML party has filed a petition with the Supreme Court, contesting the dissolution of the House of Representatives. The party argues the move was unconstitutional and seeks reinstatement.

The Supreme Court, as per information officer Nirajan Pandey, is currently examining the validity of this petition. The document, signed by former chief whip Mahesh Bartaula and whip Sunita Baral, calls for the court to void Sushila Karki's appointment as Prime Minister.

The unfolding legal battle comes amid political unrest, with President Ramchandra Paudel having dissolved the House following Oli's resignation, precipitated by the Gen Z movement. An election has been scheduled for March 5, intensifying the dispute's stakes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

