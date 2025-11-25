Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise in PMK: Father vs. Son Power Struggle

Political tensions within the PMK escalate as party MLA R Arul criticizes Anbumani Ramadoss for not responding to his father, party founder Dr. S Ramadoss. Issues of leadership legitimacy and internal party factions highlight the ongoing strife as preparations for state-wide protests continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 25-11-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 20:15 IST
Political Tensions Rise in PMK: Father vs. Son Power Struggle
Anbumani Ramadoss
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions are escalating within the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as differences between founder Dr. S Ramadoss and his son, Anbumani Ramadoss, come to the forefront. Party MLA R Arul criticized Anbumani on Tuesday for ignoring his father's calls, underscoring the deepening rift.

R Arul expressed his disagreement with senior party leader G K Mani's willingness to resign to unify the party's warring factions, stating he would only step down if requested by Dr. S Ramadoss, affectionately known as 'Doctor Ayya'.

Amidst rumors of a new party being formed, Arul dismissed such claims and confirmed that Dr. S Ramadoss will soon announce an alliance at the December 30 general council meeting in Attur, Salem district. Meanwhile, the PMK pushes forward with plans for a statewide protest on December 12, demanding a 10.5 percent internal reservation for Vanniyars.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EPA's Controversial Soot Limit Rollback Faces Criticism

EPA's Controversial Soot Limit Rollback Faces Criticism

 Global
2
Operation Kalnemi: Crackdown on Bangladeshi Nationals in Dehradun

Operation Kalnemi: Crackdown on Bangladeshi Nationals in Dehradun

 India
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Surprises Analysts

Argentina's Economic Surge Surprises Analysts

 Global
4
Zelenskiy Champions Inclusive Security Talks for Ukraine Peace Plan

Zelenskiy Champions Inclusive Security Talks for Ukraine Peace Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025