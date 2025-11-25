Political Tensions Rise in PMK: Father vs. Son Power Struggle

Tensions are escalating within the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as differences between founder Dr. S Ramadoss and his son, Anbumani Ramadoss, come to the forefront. Party MLA R Arul criticized Anbumani on Tuesday for ignoring his father's calls, underscoring the deepening rift.

R Arul expressed his disagreement with senior party leader G K Mani's willingness to resign to unify the party's warring factions, stating he would only step down if requested by Dr. S Ramadoss, affectionately known as 'Doctor Ayya'.

Amidst rumors of a new party being formed, Arul dismissed such claims and confirmed that Dr. S Ramadoss will soon announce an alliance at the December 30 general council meeting in Attur, Salem district. Meanwhile, the PMK pushes forward with plans for a statewide protest on December 12, demanding a 10.5 percent internal reservation for Vanniyars.

(With inputs from agencies.)