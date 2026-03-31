Jerusalem Tensions Flare: Cardinal's Holy Sepulchre Entry Blocked, Then Reversed

In a move that drew widespread condemnation, Israeli authorities blocked the Catholic cardinal of Jerusalem from performing Palm Sunday Mass at the historic Church of the Holy Sepulchre. The initial ban, justified by security concerns amid tensions with Iran, was later reversed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Reports indicate that the heads of the church were prevented from commemorating the pivotal Christian event due to safety measures, as the Old City remained closed to worshippers amid ongoing regional conflict.

Criticism mounted internationally, with notable figures from Italy and France weighing in, leading to a directive from Netanyahu to ensure the cardinal's access and participation during Holy Week observances.

(With inputs from agencies.)