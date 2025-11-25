Left Menu

Leadership Standoff: Karnataka Congress in Political Limbo

A leadership crisis looms large over Karnataka's Congress government as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah appeals to the party high command to resolve ongoing confusion. Deputy CM Shivakumar hints at a 'secret deal', while AICC President Kharge urges private discussions. Amidst these rumblings, the BJP criticizes Congress's indecisiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-11-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 21:34 IST
Leadership Standoff: Karnataka Congress in Political Limbo
  • Country:
  • India

The leadership crisis in Karnataka's Congress government continues to escalate, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urging the party's high command to resolve ongoing confusion. Despite the underlying tensions, a change at the top remains speculative as both sides express varied commitments to the current arrangement.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's cryptic comments about a 'secret deal' among party members have fueled rumors of a power-sharing agreement, though he insists on discretion to avoid weakening the party's stance. Meanwhile, Congress leaders in New Delhi, including AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, prefer to keep discussions private.

Amidst the internal party rift, Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra has criticized the Congress for its leadership indecision, urging a resolution before the winter session. As the situation unfolds, the pressure mounts on the Congress to address its leadership issues promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EPA's Controversial Soot Limit Rollback Faces Criticism

EPA's Controversial Soot Limit Rollback Faces Criticism

 Global
2
Operation Kalnemi: Crackdown on Bangladeshi Nationals in Dehradun

Operation Kalnemi: Crackdown on Bangladeshi Nationals in Dehradun

 India
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Surprises Analysts

Argentina's Economic Surge Surprises Analysts

 Global
4
Zelenskiy Champions Inclusive Security Talks for Ukraine Peace Plan

Zelenskiy Champions Inclusive Security Talks for Ukraine Peace Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025