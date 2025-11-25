Leadership Standoff: Karnataka Congress in Political Limbo

The leadership crisis in Karnataka's Congress government continues to escalate, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urging the party's high command to resolve ongoing confusion. Despite the underlying tensions, a change at the top remains speculative as both sides express varied commitments to the current arrangement.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's cryptic comments about a 'secret deal' among party members have fueled rumors of a power-sharing agreement, though he insists on discretion to avoid weakening the party's stance. Meanwhile, Congress leaders in New Delhi, including AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, prefer to keep discussions private.

Amidst the internal party rift, Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra has criticized the Congress for its leadership indecision, urging a resolution before the winter session. As the situation unfolds, the pressure mounts on the Congress to address its leadership issues promptly.

