Strengthening Defense Ties: India-Sri Lanka Military Engagement

In a significant move towards bolstering military bonds, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi will embark on a two-day visit to Sri Lanka next week, aimed at expanding bilateral military ties and assessing regional security dynamics.

Scheduled for December 1-2, Gen Dwivedi's visit will involve discussions with Sri Lankan political and military leaders, concentrating on regional and global security challenges. This engagement underscores India's steadfast commitment to Sri Lanka as a close neighbor and trusted ally, as highlighted by a military official.

The visit will also serve as a platform to foster Army-to-Army relations through increased training opportunities, professional exchanges, and joint exercises. It is poised to strengthen collaborative efforts for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific and Indian Ocean regions.

