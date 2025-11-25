Strengthening Defense Ties: India-Sri Lanka Military Engagement
Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi is set to visit Sri Lanka to enhance military ties and discuss security challenges. His visit highlights the growing defense cooperation between India and Sri Lanka. It aims to fortify regional stability through shared perspectives and expanded military collaborations between both nations.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move towards bolstering military bonds, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi will embark on a two-day visit to Sri Lanka next week, aimed at expanding bilateral military ties and assessing regional security dynamics.
Scheduled for December 1-2, Gen Dwivedi's visit will involve discussions with Sri Lankan political and military leaders, concentrating on regional and global security challenges. This engagement underscores India's steadfast commitment to Sri Lanka as a close neighbor and trusted ally, as highlighted by a military official.
The visit will also serve as a platform to foster Army-to-Army relations through increased training opportunities, professional exchanges, and joint exercises. It is poised to strengthen collaborative efforts for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific and Indian Ocean regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
