Strengthening Ties: India-Morocco Naval Engagement

In a move to bolster Indo-Moroccan naval ties, Rear Admiral Mohamed Tahin of the Royal Moroccan Navy met with India's Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi. The agenda focused on deepening maritime collaborations and exploring structured training programs, according to defense ministry officials.

The visit, held from November 24-27, included significant events such as a wreath-laying ceremony at the National War Memorial, further symbolizing the growing maritime partnership between the two nations.

Rear Admiral Tahin's itinerary also featured visits to critical Indian naval establishments, underscoring shared interests and marking a pivotal milestone in strengthening India-Morocco naval relations.

