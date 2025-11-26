Left Menu

Political Shake-Up: Rabri Devi's Residence Reassigned Amidst Controversy

The Nitish Kumar government has reallocated Rabri Devi's residence, demanding she leaves her current bungalow, causing political ripples. Daughter Rohini Acharya criticized the decision, while BJP and cabinet notifications further stir controversy. Tej Pratap Yadav also faces changes in housing following his political setbacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 26-11-2025 00:24 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 00:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Nitish Kumar administration has reallocated the residences of former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, sparking controversy within the political landscape. Devi has been assigned a new address, 39 Hardinge Road, prompting her to vacate her long-held bungalow at 10 Circular Road, an office for the RJD.

This move has drawn varied reactions. RJD spokesperson Shakti Yadav critiqued the decision as a sign of BJP influence over the state. Meanwhile, Devi's daughter, Rohini Acharya, expressed outrage on social media, questioning the government's priorities and accusing it of attempting to humiliate Lalu Prasad, her father and RJD president.

The reassignment has not only disturbed Rabri Devi's situation but has also affected her son, Tej Pratap Yadav. Notifications reveal that Tej Pratap will likewise lose his government-allotted bungalow, following his political struggles, including failing to retain his assembly seat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

