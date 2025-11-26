Race for New Fed Leader Heats Up Ahead of Christmas

The search for a new U.S. Federal Reserve leader is heating up as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent conducts final interviews, with a decision potentially announced by President Trump before Christmas.

Among the top contenders is White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett, recently highlighted as a frontrunner. The selection process aims to choose a successor for current Fed Chair Jerome Powell, whose term concludes in May. The Trump administration desires a candidate aligned with its preference for lower interest rates.

The selection process, involving candidates like former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh and current Governors Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman, reflects a push for expertise and strategic alignment. The outcome could influence future monetary policies significantly, especially as the U.S. navigates a complex economic landscape.

