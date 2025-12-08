Stalin Confident: DMK's 'Rising Sun' to Shine Again in Tamil Nadu

Amidst a politically charged environment in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed confidence in the DMK's ability to secure another term in office. Speaking to party's district secretaries via video conference, he emphasized the party's extensive groundwork and public outreach ahead of the next Assembly elections.

Highlighting the success of the 'Dravidian model' of governance, Stalin assured that with unwavering public support, the DMK would establish a 'Dravidian model 2.0' government in 2026. He urged party members to continue engaging with the populace and disseminating information regarding the government's achievements.

Stalin acknowledged the efforts of party cadres in safeguarding voting rights across the state. He reiterated the importance of staying vigilant against any political challenges or emerging alliances, asserting that the symbolic 'Rising Sun' of the DMK would continue to illuminate Tamil Nadu's political landscape.