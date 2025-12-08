Left Menu

Stalin Confident: DMK's 'Rising Sun' to Shine Again in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed confidence that the DMK will win upcoming elections and continue to govern with a Dravidian model 2.0. Asserting that the party will protect democracy, Stalin praised party members' efforts in safeguarding voting rights and preparing for the elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 08-12-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 18:28 IST
Stalin Confident: DMK's 'Rising Sun' to Shine Again in Tamil Nadu
Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst a politically charged environment in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed confidence in the DMK's ability to secure another term in office. Speaking to party's district secretaries via video conference, he emphasized the party's extensive groundwork and public outreach ahead of the next Assembly elections.

Highlighting the success of the 'Dravidian model' of governance, Stalin assured that with unwavering public support, the DMK would establish a 'Dravidian model 2.0' government in 2026. He urged party members to continue engaging with the populace and disseminating information regarding the government's achievements.

Stalin acknowledged the efforts of party cadres in safeguarding voting rights across the state. He reiterated the importance of staying vigilant against any political challenges or emerging alliances, asserting that the symbolic 'Rising Sun' of the DMK would continue to illuminate Tamil Nadu's political landscape.

