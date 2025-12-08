Left Menu

Kejriwal's Gujarat Charge: Farmers' Fight Against BJP's Grip

Arvind Kejriwal launched a strong critique of the BJP-led Gujarat government for jailing farmers after protests in Botad district. Highlighting the arrest of 88 farmers, Kejriwal vowed to revoke false cases if AAP gains power, portraying AAP as Gujarat's alternative during assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajkot | Updated: 08-12-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 18:27 IST
Kejriwal's Gujarat Charge: Farmers' Fight Against BJP's Grip
Arvind Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) convener, sharply criticized the BJP-led Gujarat government on Monday for its crackdown on farmers following violence during a protest in the Botad district. Kejriwal stated that the ruling party's tenure is nearing its end.

During an address to supporters, Kejriwal highlighted that 88 farmers were detained, with 46 still imprisoned for demanding their rightful dues during an AAP-led protest in October. Local farmers and AAP leaders clashed with police at the 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' demonstrating against alleged injustices at Botad's Agricultural Produce Market Committee.

Kejriwal, a former Delhi chief minister, commended the Haddad farmers and assured that false charges would be dropped within 24 hours if AAP gains power in Gujarat. He promised that BJP ministers responsible for the arrests could face similar fates. Kejriwal rallied support, arguing that AAP presents a true alternative amid Gujarat's upcoming 2027 assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025