Kejriwal's Gujarat Charge: Farmers' Fight Against BJP's Grip
Arvind Kejriwal launched a strong critique of the BJP-led Gujarat government for jailing farmers after protests in Botad district. Highlighting the arrest of 88 farmers, Kejriwal vowed to revoke false cases if AAP gains power, portraying AAP as Gujarat's alternative during assembly elections.
Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) convener, sharply criticized the BJP-led Gujarat government on Monday for its crackdown on farmers following violence during a protest in the Botad district. Kejriwal stated that the ruling party's tenure is nearing its end.
During an address to supporters, Kejriwal highlighted that 88 farmers were detained, with 46 still imprisoned for demanding their rightful dues during an AAP-led protest in October. Local farmers and AAP leaders clashed with police at the 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' demonstrating against alleged injustices at Botad's Agricultural Produce Market Committee.
Kejriwal, a former Delhi chief minister, commended the Haddad farmers and assured that false charges would be dropped within 24 hours if AAP gains power in Gujarat. He promised that BJP ministers responsible for the arrests could face similar fates. Kejriwal rallied support, arguing that AAP presents a true alternative amid Gujarat's upcoming 2027 assembly elections.
