Taiwan Allocates $40 Billion in Defence Amid Rising Pressure

Taiwan is allocating a $40 billion supplementary defence budget to enhance its military capabilities amidst increasing pressures from China. President Lai Ching-te highlights significant U.S. arms purchases and aims for defence spending to reach 5% of GDP by 2030 to deter potential aggression from Beijing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 05:31 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 05:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Taiwan is reinforcing its military stance by introducing a $40 billion supplementary defence budget, President Lai Ching-te announced in a recent Washington Post essay.

This decision comes as China, which claims Taiwan as its territory, intensifies its military assertions. The move underscores Taiwan's commitment to self-defence and aligns with U.S. calls for increased military investment.

Defence spending projections aim to reach 5% of GDP by 2030, with the current budget for 2026 set at T$949.5 billion. This reflects a strategic push to strengthen asymmetrical capabilities, presenting significant deterrents to Beijing's potential military actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

