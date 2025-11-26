Taiwan Allocates $40 Billion in Defence Amid Rising Pressure

Taiwan is reinforcing its military stance by introducing a $40 billion supplementary defence budget, President Lai Ching-te announced in a recent Washington Post essay.

This decision comes as China, which claims Taiwan as its territory, intensifies its military assertions. The move underscores Taiwan's commitment to self-defence and aligns with U.S. calls for increased military investment.

Defence spending projections aim to reach 5% of GDP by 2030, with the current budget for 2026 set at T$949.5 billion. This reflects a strategic push to strengthen asymmetrical capabilities, presenting significant deterrents to Beijing's potential military actions.

