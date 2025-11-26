Senator Markey Urges Trump to Halt Nuclear Weapons Testing

On Tuesday, Democratic U.S. Senator Edward Markey called on President Donald Trump to refrain from resuming nuclear weapons testing, warning it could lead to similar actions by Russia and China. Trump's recent directive to restart testing after a 33-year hiatus has sparked both confusion and concern worldwide.

Markey, an established advocate for nuclear non-proliferation in Congress, expressed fears that even a minimal test by the U.S. could embolden rival nations to conduct extensive nuclear tests, possibly threatening American national security. In a letter to Trump, Markey insisted that reports of suspected foreign tests should not serve as grounds for U.S. nuclear testing.

While the White House maintains that the move is necessary for maintaining credible deterrence amid external threats, critics argue it may further destabilize international relations. CIA Director John Ratcliffe backed Trump's stance as Russian President Vladimir Putin prepared for potential Russian tests. Markey has requested evidence of alleged foreign tests and sought clarification on the differences between missile and nuclear tests.

(With inputs from agencies.)