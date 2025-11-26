Left Menu

Senator Markey Urges Trump to Halt Nuclear Weapons Testing

Senator Edward Markey has urged President Trump not to resume nuclear weapons testing, warning it could provoke Russia and China. While Trump claims it ensures deterrence, Markey asserts unconfirmed test reports should not justify renewed testing. This action by Trump has caused international concerns.

On Tuesday, Democratic U.S. Senator Edward Markey called on President Donald Trump to refrain from resuming nuclear weapons testing, warning it could lead to similar actions by Russia and China. Trump's recent directive to restart testing after a 33-year hiatus has sparked both confusion and concern worldwide.

Markey, an established advocate for nuclear non-proliferation in Congress, expressed fears that even a minimal test by the U.S. could embolden rival nations to conduct extensive nuclear tests, possibly threatening American national security. In a letter to Trump, Markey insisted that reports of suspected foreign tests should not serve as grounds for U.S. nuclear testing.

While the White House maintains that the move is necessary for maintaining credible deterrence amid external threats, critics argue it may further destabilize international relations. CIA Director John Ratcliffe backed Trump's stance as Russian President Vladimir Putin prepared for potential Russian tests. Markey has requested evidence of alleged foreign tests and sought clarification on the differences between missile and nuclear tests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

