Raj Thackeray Speaks Out: Protecting Mumbai’s Marathi Heritage

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Raj Thackeray expressed concerns over a comment made by Union Minister Jitendra Singh, praising the decision not to rename IIT Bombay. Thackeray sees this as indicative of a broader governmental mindset.

In a post on X, Thackeray stated that Singh's comments reflect an ongoing attempt to fracture Mumbai from Maharashtra. He emphasized the importance of recognizing Mumbai's historical connection to its Marathi roots, tied deeply to the goddess Mumbadevi.

Highlighting past opposition faced by government attempts to take control of cities like Chandigarh, he warned of a similar plot unfolding in Mumbai. Thackeray urged Marathi citizens to remain vigilant and protect their cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)