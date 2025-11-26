Left Menu

Raj Thackeray Speaks Out: Protecting Mumbai’s Marathi Heritage

Raj Thackeray criticizes a remark by Union Minister Jitendra Singh about not renaming IIT Bombay to IIT Mumbai, viewing it as part of a larger governmental mindset. Thackeray urges Marathi people to be vigilant against attempts to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra, highlighting historical ties and cultural significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-11-2025 09:54 IST
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Raj Thackeray expressed concerns over a comment made by Union Minister Jitendra Singh, praising the decision not to rename IIT Bombay. Thackeray sees this as indicative of a broader governmental mindset.

In a post on X, Thackeray stated that Singh's comments reflect an ongoing attempt to fracture Mumbai from Maharashtra. He emphasized the importance of recognizing Mumbai's historical connection to its Marathi roots, tied deeply to the goddess Mumbadevi.

Highlighting past opposition faced by government attempts to take control of cities like Chandigarh, he warned of a similar plot unfolding in Mumbai. Thackeray urged Marathi citizens to remain vigilant and protect their cultural heritage.

