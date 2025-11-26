Constitution Under Siege: Congress Critiques BJP-RSS Influence

In a strong critique on Constitution Day, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh accused the BJP and RSS of undermining India's Constitution. Ramesh stressed that the Sangh played no part in the Constitution's creation and accused Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah of subverting constitutional principles.

Recalling the drafting process, Ramesh emphasized the significant roles played by Dr. Ambedkar, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Sardar Patel in crafting the Constitution. He noted that on November 26, 1949, the Constituent Assembly, led by Dr. Rajendra Prasad, adopted the draft amid heartfelt contributions from its key architects.

Ramesh stated that despite the RSS's absence in the Constitution's formation, its post-adoption stance was to weaken its principles, paralleling actions today under the current administration. Constitution Day, celebrated since 2015, marks the historic adoption of the document on November 26, 1949.