Controversy Over Patriotic Slogans in Parliament Sparks Debate

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed alarm on Wednesday over reports alleging that Members of Parliament were being curtailed from uttering 'Jai Hind' and 'Vande Mataram' within Parliament's premises. She questioned whether such actions were intended to undermine the identity of West Bengal.

Banerjee referenced media reports claiming that patriotic slogans were prohibited in the House. 'I do not know whether this is true, and I will ask the MPs,' she stated after paying tribute to BR Ambedkar by garlanding his statue on Red Road.

Highlighting the historical significance, she remarked, 'Jai Hind' and 'Vande Mataram' are integral slogans of our national identity, used prominently during the freedom struggle. She questioned if the aim is to erase Bengal's identity, emphasizing Bengal's longstanding fight for democracy and unity in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)