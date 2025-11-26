Left Menu

Controversy Over Patriotic Slogans in Parliament Sparks Debate

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee raised concerns over reports that MPs are allegedly being restricted from using 'Jai Hind' and 'Vande Mataram' slogans in Parliament. She questioned if this aimed to undermine West Bengal's identity and emphasized Bengal's integral role in India's democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-11-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 15:53 IST
Controversy Over Patriotic Slogans in Parliament Sparks Debate
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed alarm on Wednesday over reports alleging that Members of Parliament were being curtailed from uttering 'Jai Hind' and 'Vande Mataram' within Parliament's premises. She questioned whether such actions were intended to undermine the identity of West Bengal.

Banerjee referenced media reports claiming that patriotic slogans were prohibited in the House. 'I do not know whether this is true, and I will ask the MPs,' she stated after paying tribute to BR Ambedkar by garlanding his statue on Red Road.

Highlighting the historical significance, she remarked, 'Jai Hind' and 'Vande Mataram' are integral slogans of our national identity, used prominently during the freedom struggle. She questioned if the aim is to erase Bengal's identity, emphasizing Bengal's longstanding fight for democracy and unity in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Agniveer Families Demand Equal Rights in Benefits Battle

Agniveer Families Demand Equal Rights in Benefits Battle

 India
2
Impending Tripartite Talks on Assam Accord: A Step Forward for Indigenous Rights

Impending Tripartite Talks on Assam Accord: A Step Forward for Indigenous Ri...

 India
3
EU Investigates Shein Over Sale of Illegal Products

EU Investigates Shein Over Sale of Illegal Products

 Global
4
EU Deforestation Law Implementation Delayed

EU Deforestation Law Implementation Delayed

 Belgium

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025