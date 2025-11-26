Activist Calls for Ajit Pawar's Resignation Amid Land Deal Controversy

Activist Anjali Damania has called on Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to seek the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar over a controversial land deal. Linked to the latter's son, Parth Pawar, the deal has sparked significant political turmoil in the state.

The transaction, valued at Rs 300 crore, involves a 40-acre government-owned land in Mundhwa sold to Amadea Enterprises LLP, where Parth is a majority partner. The exemption from stamp duty granted to the firm raised red flags, leading to an FIR against several individuals, although Parth Pawar was not named.

Amid the controversy, Ajit Pawar has announced the deal's cancellation. Damania, however, insists on accountability and has threatened to escalate the matter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah if no action is taken. She questions the integrity of the state's SIT and demands its reformation for an unbiased investigation.

