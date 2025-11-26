Left Menu

Activist Calls for Ajit Pawar's Resignation Amid Land Deal Controversy

Anjali Damania has urged Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to demand the resignation of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar over a controversial land deal linked to Pawar's son. The deal, allegedly fraudulent, involved a government-owned land sold to a firm where Parth Pawar is a partner. Damania intends to escalate the issue to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 26-11-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 17:59 IST
Activist Calls for Ajit Pawar's Resignation Amid Land Deal Controversy
Activist
  • Country:
  • India

Activist Anjali Damania has called on Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to seek the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar over a controversial land deal. Linked to the latter's son, Parth Pawar, the deal has sparked significant political turmoil in the state.

The transaction, valued at Rs 300 crore, involves a 40-acre government-owned land in Mundhwa sold to Amadea Enterprises LLP, where Parth is a majority partner. The exemption from stamp duty granted to the firm raised red flags, leading to an FIR against several individuals, although Parth Pawar was not named.

Amid the controversy, Ajit Pawar has announced the deal's cancellation. Damania, however, insists on accountability and has threatened to escalate the matter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah if no action is taken. She questions the integrity of the state's SIT and demands its reformation for an unbiased investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Withdrawal of Bail Petition: Key Accuser in Kathua Case Faces Uphill Legal Battle

Withdrawal of Bail Petition: Key Accuser in Kathua Case Faces Uphill Legal B...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh Launches Comprehensive Road Accident Audits

Andhra Pradesh Launches Comprehensive Road Accident Audits

 India
3
UK Scraps Two-Child Welfare Cap to Combat Child Poverty

UK Scraps Two-Child Welfare Cap to Combat Child Poverty

 Global
4
Ravichandran Smaran Shines in Thrilling Syed Mushtaq Ahmed Trophy Opener

Ravichandran Smaran Shines in Thrilling Syed Mushtaq Ahmed Trophy Opener

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025