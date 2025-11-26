Left Menu

Farewell to 'Field Marshal': Diwakar Bhatt's Legacy in Uttarakhand

Diwakar Bhatt, a founding member of the Uttarakhand Kranti Dal and former state cabinet minister, passed away at 82. His cremation witnessed participation from prominent state figures, paying homage to his political legacy and contributions to the Uttarakhand statehood movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haridwar | Updated: 26-11-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 20:37 IST
Diwakar Bhatt, renowned as the 'Field Marshal,' and a pivotal figure in Uttarakhand's political landscape, was cremated with state honors in Haridwar. The funeral, attended by numerous political dignitaries and admirers, marked an emotional farewell for the 82-year-old leader who passed away after a prolonged illness.

A staunch advocate for Uttarakhand's statehood, Bhatt was instrumental in shaping the Uttarakhand Kranti Dal. Serving as a former cabinet minister and MLA, his contributions left an indelible mark on the state's political and social fabric. His son, Lalit Bhatt, performed the last rites as crowds gathered to pay their respects.

The government declared a day of mourning in Haridwar, reflecting the profound loss felt across the region. Tributes poured in from leaders, highlighting Bhatt's relentless dedication to the state, as a wreath-laying ceremony was officiated by local authorities and the police honored him with a guard of honour.

(With inputs from agencies.)

