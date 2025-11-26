Cash Controversy: Sting Operation Uncovers Alleged BJP Cash Distribution

Accusations of cash distribution for influencing voters have surfaced in Malvan, Maharashtra, as Shiv Sena MLA Nilesh Rane claimed to have discovered bags of money at a BJP worker's home. The revelation comes just days before the local body elections scheduled for December 2.

Rane, aligned with the Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, conducted what he described as a 'sting operation'. He alleged that multiple bags were filled with cash intended for electoral manipulation. Video evidence was reportedly captured during his investigation.

The BJP, however, refuted these claims. BJP minister Ashish Shelar labeled Rane's allegations as baseless, asserting that the money was linked to business activities, not elections. This incident adds to an already strained relationship between the coalition partners in Maharashtra's government.