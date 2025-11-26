Military Coup Unfolds in Guinea-Bissau Amid Electoral Tensions

In a dramatic turn of events, soldiers in Guinea-Bissau appeared on state television announcing a military coup, taking control of the country just days after national elections were held. The military claimed it acted to thwart a plan aimed at destabilizing the nation and declared an immediate suspension of government operations.

Named spokesperson Dinis N'Tchama of the military high command cited attempts by domestic and foreign entities to manipulate the electoral results as motivation for their actions, emphasizing the need to restore national and public order. This power shift adds to Guinea-Bissau's troubled history with coups since gaining independence.

Significant interruptions followed the coup announcement, including the suspension of the electoral process, media activities, and the closure of borders. Reports of gunfire erupted near the presidential palace, and roads were sealed off with checkpoints manned by armed soldiers, reflecting the tense atmosphere following this latest political upheaval.

(With inputs from agencies.)