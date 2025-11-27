Left Menu

Taiwan's $40 Billion Defence Boost Amid Rising China Tensions

Taiwan has initiated discussions with the United States for a $40 billion defence procurement plan aimed at bolstering its military capabilities against increasing Chinese assertiveness. This significant spending plan reflects Taiwan's commitment to self-defence and international support, even amidst Beijing's condemnation and ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Updated: 27-11-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 10:40 IST
Taiwan has begun preliminary discussions with the United States regarding a $40 billion supplementary defence budget, revealed Defence Minister Wellington Koo on Thursday. This initiative follows President Lai Ching-te's announcement, showing Taiwan's resolve to enhance its defence capabilities amid China's growing military pressure.

China considers Taiwan part of its territory and has escalated military and political maneuvers to assert this claim, which Taipei firmly opposes. In Taipei, Koo pointed out that U.S. arms purchases are a major component of this plan, with formal details shared between Taiwan's defence ministry and the U.S. Department of Defense.

No official information will be disclosed until U.S. Congress is formally notified. Despite the lack of diplomatic relations, the U.S. remains a crucial ally and arms provider to Taiwan, urging increased defence spending. Recent developments indicate potential for heightened arms sales, although Beijing has consistently denounced Taiwan's defence strategies while dismissing Lai's proposals for dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

