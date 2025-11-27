AIADMK Veteran's Tactical Shift: Sengottaiyan Joins TVK
Expelled AIADMK leader K A Sengottaiyan, a longtime MGR loyalist, joined actor-politician Vijay's party, TVK. His presence is expected to strengthen TVK in Tamil Nadu's Kongu region. Sengottaiyan, alongside former MP V Sathyabama, left AIADMK amid internal conflicts and joined TVK, embracing a new political chapter.
In a significant political development, expelled AIADMK leader K A Sengottaiyan and his supporters have joined the actor-politician Vijay-led party, TVK. The move could bolster TVK's standing in the Kongu region.
Sengottaiyan, a nine-time legislator and former minister, was known for his allegiance to MGR. His new affiliation is seen as strategic, considering the TVK's ambitions in Erode district, where he possesses substantial influence. Former MP V Sathyabama accompanied him during this transition.
After a fallout with AIADMK leadership, Sengottaiyan's expulsion on October 31 was part of a larger rift within the party. His departure follows an interaction with ousted leaders, signaling potential further shifts in the political landscape.
