Karnataka's Power Tug-of-War: Siddaramaiah vs. Shivakumar
In Karnataka, the political struggle intensifies as caste groups rally behind Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar. With threats of unrest from community leaders, Congress faces pressure to resolve the power tussle swiftly. Party chief Kharge aims to mediate discussions with senior leaders for a resolution.
The power struggle in Karnataka has taken a new turn as caste groups throw their support behind Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. With one faction warning against unseating the current CM and another advocating for Shivakumar's elevation, tensions are high within the Congress party.
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge intends to meet with key leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, to resolve the ongoing issue. As the party faces mounting pressure, senior leaders are hopeful for a swift resolution, while other members express concerns about the implications of leadership changes.
Amidst the political turbulence, community leaders warn against unjust treatment towards their representatives. As discussions continue, a resolution is anticipated soon, with party unity and leadership stability hanging in the balance.
