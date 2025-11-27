Left Menu

Chancellor Merz Advocates South Africa's Inclusion in G20

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz aims to persuade U.S. President Donald Trump to extend an invitation to South Africa for the forthcoming G20 summit in Florida, emphasizing the importance of inclusive global forums.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has announced his intent to persuade U.S. President Donald Trump to invite South Africa to the upcoming G20 summit slated for Florida next year.

At a press conference with his Estonian counterpart, Merz emphasized that global forums such as the G7 and G20 should not be narrowed unnecessarily. He confirmed his acceptance of Trump's invitation but underscored his commitment to advocate for South Africa's participation.

Merz's remarks highlight the significance he places on inclusive international discussions, particularly in high-stakes gatherings like the G20.

