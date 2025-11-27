Chancellor Merz Advocates South Africa's Inclusion in G20
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz aims to persuade U.S. President Donald Trump to extend an invitation to South Africa for the forthcoming G20 summit in Florida, emphasizing the importance of inclusive global forums.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 27-11-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 20:07 IST
- Country:
- Germany
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has announced his intent to persuade U.S. President Donald Trump to invite South Africa to the upcoming G20 summit slated for Florida next year.
At a press conference with his Estonian counterpart, Merz emphasized that global forums such as the G7 and G20 should not be narrowed unnecessarily. He confirmed his acceptance of Trump's invitation but underscored his commitment to advocate for South Africa's participation.
Merz's remarks highlight the significance he places on inclusive international discussions, particularly in high-stakes gatherings like the G20.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
AI Revolutionizes Clean Energy: Spotlight on World Future Energy Summit 2026
ICG Launches First Shipbuilding & Indigenisation Summit to Boost Maritime Power
Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Trump's G20 Invitation Snub to South Africa
Trump Bars South Africa from G20 Summit in Miami
TelanganaRising Global Summit: Unveiling the Future