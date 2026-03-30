Left Menu

FICCI FLO Mumbai's 2026 Summit: Shaping Tomorrow's Conscious Boards

FICCI FLO Mumbai, partnered with MatchBoard LLP, celebrated conscious leadership at the MatchBoard Directors Summit & WoMen Who Lead Awards 2026. The event urged a shift towards future-ready boards emphasizing diversity, governance, and digital oversight. Key discussions revolved around empowering women and utilizing talent, technology, and trust in board operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 17:53 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 17:53 IST
FICCI FLO Mumbai's 2026 Summit: Shaping Tomorrow's Conscious Boards
FICCI FLO Mumbai presents MatchBoard Directors Summit & WoMen Who Lead Awards 2026. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant step towards reshaping corporate leadership, FICCI FLO Mumbai and MatchBoard LLP partnered to host the MatchBoard Directors Summit & WoMen Who Lead Awards 2026. The event gathered leaders from various sectors to chart a course for boards that are not only future-ready but also conscious and ethically anchored.

Led by Dr. Saagarika Ghoshal and Pooja Arambhan, the summit delved into themes of governance, diversity, and digital oversight. Arambhan advocated for a fundamental overhaul in board composition and operations, focusing on diversity and inclusivity as central tenets of governance. "We must reimagine board roles and embrace inclusivity to build the India of tomorrow," she stated.

Renowned speakers highlighted the importance of talent, technology, and trust. Chief Guest Kamala Kantharaj emphasized the critical role of board decisions in ensuring market integrity and advocated for diversity as a strategic advantage. Key discussions also spotlighted the integration of women and diverse backgrounds in both executive and advisory capacities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Natural Gas Prices Impact Fertiliser Subsidies Amidst West Asia Conflict

Rising Natural Gas Prices Impact Fertiliser Subsidies Amidst West Asia Confl...

 India
2
Golden Triumphs and Rain Delays: A Glimpse into Khelo India Tribal Games

Golden Triumphs and Rain Delays: A Glimpse into Khelo India Tribal Games

 India
3
India’s Fiscal Deficit: A Tighter Grip on Economic Balance

India’s Fiscal Deficit: A Tighter Grip on Economic Balance

 India
4
Telangana Assembly Urges Paraquat Ban for Public Health

Telangana Assembly Urges Paraquat Ban for Public Health

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026