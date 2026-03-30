FICCI FLO Mumbai's 2026 Summit: Shaping Tomorrow's Conscious Boards

In a significant step towards reshaping corporate leadership, FICCI FLO Mumbai and MatchBoard LLP partnered to host the MatchBoard Directors Summit & WoMen Who Lead Awards 2026. The event gathered leaders from various sectors to chart a course for boards that are not only future-ready but also conscious and ethically anchored.

Led by Dr. Saagarika Ghoshal and Pooja Arambhan, the summit delved into themes of governance, diversity, and digital oversight. Arambhan advocated for a fundamental overhaul in board composition and operations, focusing on diversity and inclusivity as central tenets of governance. "We must reimagine board roles and embrace inclusivity to build the India of tomorrow," she stated.

Renowned speakers highlighted the importance of talent, technology, and trust. Chief Guest Kamala Kantharaj emphasized the critical role of board decisions in ensuring market integrity and advocated for diversity as a strategic advantage. Key discussions also spotlighted the integration of women and diverse backgrounds in both executive and advisory capacities.

(With inputs from agencies.)