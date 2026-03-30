Africa We Build Summit 2026 to Debut to Unlock Trapped Capital for Industrial Transformation

In a landmark initiative to reshape Africa’s infrastructure and industrial landscape, the continent’s top financiers, investors, and policymakers will gather in Nairobi for the inaugural Africa We Build Summit 2026, with a clear mission—to unlock domestic capital and convert Africa’s vast resource potential into jobs, productivity, and long-term economic growth.

Hosted by the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) in partnership with the Government of Kenya, the two-day summit will take place from April 23–24, 2026, under the theme “Infrastructure as the Engine of Industrialisation.”

From Capital Scarcity to Capital Mobilisation

At the heart of the summit lies a critical insight: Africa is not short of capital—it is struggling to deploy it effectively.

“Africa is not capital-poor; it is capital-trapped,” said Samaila Zubairu, President and CEO of AFC, ahead of the event. He emphasised that the next phase of Africa’s growth hinges on channeling domestic capital into large-scale infrastructure and industrial projects capable of delivering sustained economic transformation.

The summit aims to mobilise a larger share of Africa’s pension funds, sovereign wealth, and institutional capital, which remain underutilised in infrastructure financing despite the continent’s massive investment needs—estimated to exceed $100 billion annually.

A Shift Toward Integrated Infrastructure Systems

Unlike traditional investment forums, the Africa We Build Summit is designed as a delivery-focused platform, moving beyond isolated projects to integrated, cross-border infrastructure systems.

Key focus areas include:

Development of regional economic corridors

Expansion of rail and port connectivity

Cross-border energy infrastructure and power pools

Building strategic minerals value chains with local value addition

This integrated approach aims to connect Africa’s natural resources to processing hubs, logistics networks, and global markets—transforming extraction-driven economies into industrial powerhouses.

High-Level Political Backing

The summit will be headlined by Kenyan President H.E. Dr. William Samoei Ruto, whose keynote address is expected to underscore Africa’s commitment to regional integration and infrastructure-led growth.

The involvement of top political leadership signals a strong alignment between policy frameworks and investment priorities—considered essential for de-risking projects and attracting large-scale capital.

Launch of Africa’s Most Comprehensive Infrastructure Report

A major highlight of the summit will be the release of the “State of Africa’s Infrastructure Report 2026,” described as the most comprehensive assessment of the continent’s infrastructure investment landscape to date.

The report will:

Map investment gaps and capital flows

Identify priority project pipelines

Provide actionable insights for investors and policymakers

Guide capital deployment and execution strategies

This data-driven approach is expected to bridge the gap between available capital and bankable projects, a longstanding challenge in Africa’s infrastructure ecosystem.

Spotlight on Regional Connectivity and Trade Corridors

With the East African Community (EAC) emerging as one of the fastest-growing regional blocs, the summit will prioritise key connectivity projects, including:

The Northern Corridor, linking the Port of Mombasa to Uganda, Rwanda, eastern DRC, and South Sudan

Expansion and modernisation of cross-border road networks

Development of a comprehensive East African Railway Master Plan

Strengthening port-to-hinterland logistics chains

These initiatives are expected to reduce trade costs, enhance regional integration, and unlock new industrial zones across the continent.

Linking Energy, Minerals, and Industrial Value Chains

A central theme of the summit is the need to move beyond raw material exports toward value-added industrialisation. Discussions will focus on integrating:

Energy infrastructure with mining operations

Processing and manufacturing capabilities

Export-oriented industrial clusters

By aligning infrastructure with industrial policy, Africa aims to retain more value domestically, create jobs, and reduce vulnerability to global commodity price fluctuations.

Proven Models: From Lobito Corridor to National Funds

The summit will showcase successful examples of integrated infrastructure development, including:

The Lobito Corridor, connecting mineral-rich regions to export markets

National financing mechanisms like the Kenya National Infrastructure Fund

These models demonstrate how aligning capital, policy, and project execution can create scalable and sustainable economic ecosystems.

A Platform for Execution, Not Just Dialogue

Unlike conventional summits, the Africa We Build Summit is positioned as an execution platform, focusing on:

Origination of bankable projects

Structuring investable pipelines

Building public-private partnerships

Accelerating project implementation timelines

This shift reflects a growing urgency to move from planning to delivery, as Africa seeks to meet its infrastructure and industrialisation goals within the next decade.

Unlocking Africa’s Industrial Future

With a young population, abundant natural resources, and increasing urbanisation, Africa stands at a critical juncture. However, unlocking its full potential requires coordinated investment in infrastructure that supports industrial growth.

The Africa We Build Summit 2026 aims to catalyse this transformation by aligning capital, policy, and execution—laying the foundation for a more connected, industrialised, and prosperous continent.

As global investors increasingly look toward emerging markets, Africa’s ability to convert its “trapped capital” into productive infrastructure could redefine its economic trajectory for decades to come.