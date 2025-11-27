Gunfire Strikes AAP Leader's Residence: Unraveling the Threat in Phagwara

A pre-dawn attack at the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Daljit Singh Raju near Darvesh Pind village rattled the Phagwara-Jandiala road vicinity on Thursday. Two suspects on motorcycles reportedly fired 23 rounds, causing significant damage but no injuries, according to police reports.

Raju, a key figure in AAP's anti-drug initiative 'Yudh Nashian Virudh,' disclosed that the assailants left a ransom note demanding Rs 5 crore. The investigation is considering several angles, such as extortion and intimidation. Authorities have registered a case under sections related to extortion and the Arms Act.

The shooting incited criticism from political adversaries, with Punjab Congress Chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring condemning the current administration's ability to maintain law and order. Surveillance footage is under review as authorities ramp up their efforts to apprehend those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)