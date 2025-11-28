German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has embarked on a historic visit to Guernica, a Basque town infamously bombed by Nazis during the Spanish Civil War. This visit marks the first by any German head of state to the site of one of history's earliest modern air raids against civilians.

Accompanied by Spain's King Felipe VI and Basque regional president Imanol Pradales, Steinmeier will lay a wreath in a cemetery dedicated to the victims of the attack. Speaking earlier in Madrid, he addressed the emotional weight of Germany's past, labeling the bombing as a stark warning for peace and human rights advocacy.

The visit coincides with rising political tensions in Germany, as the far-right Alternative for Germany party gains momentum. Steinmeier's trip, coupled with discussions over the controversial Guernica bombing, serves as a poignant reminder of the dangers of extremist ideologies and the necessity for cross-national peace efforts.

