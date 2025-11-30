Croatia's Rising Right: Antifascist Protests Amid Political Tensions

In a dramatic display of resistance, thousands of Croatian citizens marched against the alarming surge of far-right extremism on Sunday. Major cities, including Zagreb, became the stage for these 'United against fascism' rallies, highlighting growing ethnic and political tension in the EU nation.

Protesters chanted slogans and demanded strict action against hard right groups notorious for using fascist symbols reminiscent of Croatia's World War II puppet state. Meanwhile, right-wing counter-demonstrators attempted disruptions, prompting police interventions and underscoring the volatile atmosphere.

Political dynamics have shifted sharply since the conservative government partnered with a far-right party, excluding ethnic Serbs from power. Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic's administration faces criticism for perceived inaction, escalating fears of neo-fascist ideology spreading unchecked.

