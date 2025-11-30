Croatia's Rising Right: Antifascist Protests Amid Political Tensions
Mass protests erupted in Croatia against the rise of far-right extremism. Thousands gathered in major cities, decrying efforts to spread fear through pro-fascist symbols and nationalist slogans. Incidents have heightened ethnic and political tensions, revealing deep-seated divisions and challenging the country's democratic values.
In a dramatic display of resistance, thousands of Croatian citizens marched against the alarming surge of far-right extremism on Sunday. Major cities, including Zagreb, became the stage for these 'United against fascism' rallies, highlighting growing ethnic and political tension in the EU nation.
Protesters chanted slogans and demanded strict action against hard right groups notorious for using fascist symbols reminiscent of Croatia's World War II puppet state. Meanwhile, right-wing counter-demonstrators attempted disruptions, prompting police interventions and underscoring the volatile atmosphere.
Political dynamics have shifted sharply since the conservative government partnered with a far-right party, excluding ethnic Serbs from power. Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic's administration faces criticism for perceived inaction, escalating fears of neo-fascist ideology spreading unchecked.
