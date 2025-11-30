Pope Leo XIV Advocates Two-State Solution for Israeli-Palestinian Peace
Pope Leo XIV reaffirmed the Holy See's commitment to a two-state solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict during his first onboard press conference, highlighting it as the sole path to achieving justice. His journey also included talks with Turkish President Erdogan on Israel, Gaza, and the Ukraine conflict.
Pope Leo XIV, during his inaugural airborne press conference on Sunday, reinforced the Vatican's stance advocating a two-state solution as the sole viable path to justice in the Israeli-Palestinian dispute.
While en route from Istanbul to Beirut, Pope Leo, continuing the media-interactive tradition of his predecessors, took questions from Turkish journalists for the first time in his papacy.
Discussing his earlier conversation with President Erdogan, Pope Leo acknowledged Turkiye's significant role in mediating the ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine, while stressing the importance of diplomatic engagement.
