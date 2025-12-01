Erdogan Condemns Black Sea Attacks on Commercial Ships

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday denounced recent attacks on commercial ships in the Black Sea, calling them unacceptable and issuing stern warnings to all involved parties. His statements followed an incident where an unmanned vessel reportedly struck a tanker off Turkey's northern coast.

Erdogan emphasized that the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has put navigational safety in the Black Sea at risk. He highlighted the issue given the targeting of vessels within Turkey's Exclusive Economic Zone, noting that such actions represent a concerning escalation.

The attacks have focused international attention on the region, especially after Turkey reported that on Friday, the Virat, a tanker associated with Russia's shadow fleet, was hit. The identity of those responsible remains unclear.

(With inputs from agencies.)