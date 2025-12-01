Unity Breakfast: Karnataka's Leadership Truce in Progress

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is set to visit Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's residence on December 2 in a bid to showcase unity and declare a truce amidst ongoing power struggles within the state's ruling Congress party, as reported by official sources on Monday.

This initiative follows Shivakumar's recent visit to the Chief Minister's residence for a breakfast meeting, signaling efforts to mitigate any leadership confusion in line with the Congress high command's directive.

The step appears to be part of the high command's strategy to curtail the leadership contest between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, affirming Siddaramaiah's position as Chief Minister, particularly ahead of the upcoming legislature session on December 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)