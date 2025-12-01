Unity Breakfast: Karnataka's Leadership Truce in Progress
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will visit Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to demonstrate unity following a power tussle within the Congress party. This move comes after Shivakumar's visit to Siddaramaiah's residence, aimed at resolving leadership disputes under the Congress high command's directive.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is set to visit Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's residence on December 2 in a bid to showcase unity and declare a truce amidst ongoing power struggles within the state's ruling Congress party, as reported by official sources on Monday.
This initiative follows Shivakumar's recent visit to the Chief Minister's residence for a breakfast meeting, signaling efforts to mitigate any leadership confusion in line with the Congress high command's directive.
The step appears to be part of the high command's strategy to curtail the leadership contest between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, affirming Siddaramaiah's position as Chief Minister, particularly ahead of the upcoming legislature session on December 8.
