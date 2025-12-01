Left Menu

Congress Raises Alarm Over SIR Exercise and Electoral Integrity in Lok Sabha

In a dramatic move, Congress leaders have initiated adjournment motions in the Lok Sabha, calling for a discussion on the controversial Special Intensive Revision exercise. Alleged mismanagement in the process has led to pressure on officials and raised serious concerns about electoral integrity and democratic trust.

Congress leader KC Venugopal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive step, Congress leader KC Venugopal on Monday issued an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha, highlighting the urgent need to address the 'grave crisis' caused by the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in several states and union territories. This initiative, described as poorly coordinated, has reportedly led to severe pressure on Booth Level Officers (BLOs), resulting in deaths and unrest among citizens, raising questions about the commitment to democratic integrity.

Adding weight to the issue, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi also submitted a motion, citing vulnerabilities in electoral rolls as a national concern that jeopardizes the foundation of free and fair elections. Amid decreasing confidence in institutions, discrepancies in voter lists challenge the authorities' dedication to upholding the democratic process and underscore the need for modernizing electoral roll preparations.

Further emphasizing the severity, Congress MPs Manickam Tagore and Vijay Kumar Vasanth urged an urgent debate in Parliament, describing the SIR as 'unplanned' and 'one-sided'. Their concerns spotlight the severe stress on BLOs, claiming exhaustion and fatalities among officials. As the Parliament's Winter session commences, with 13 bills on the agenda and 15 sittings planned, this issue stands poised to dominate discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

