Tragic Toll: The Pressures of Booth-Level Officers in Electoral Rolls

Sarvesh Singh, a 46-year-old booth-level officer, ended his life due to overwhelming work pressure in Baheri village. As part of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, he felt suffocated by the burden of the job, leaving behind a suicide note and his family. Similar incidents are occurring elsewhere.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moradabad | Updated: 30-11-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 19:17 IST
In a tragic incident highlighting severe work pressure faced by booth-level officers, Sarvesh Singh, a 46-year-old officer from Baheri village, took his own life. Police reported that Singh, who was also an assistant teacher, succumbed to the stress associated with his responsibilities in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Singh was found by his wife, Babli, in the early hours of Sunday morning, having hanged himself in the storage room of their home. He left behind a suicide note articulating his struggle with the suffocating demands of his role as a BLO, a position he had only taken on days prior.

This incident is not isolated, as similar stories of extreme stress are emerging from other regions involved in the intensive electoral review process. Another BLO, 42-year-old Anuj Garg from Rajasthan, also collapsed and died from the pressure of his duties, further illuminating the dire conditions these workers face.

(With inputs from agencies.)

