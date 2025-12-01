Nasry Asfura Leads Tight Honduran Presidential Race Amid Controversy

Conservative candidate Nasry Asfura is currently leading the Honduran presidential race as of Monday, with 41% of ballots counted. Supported by former U.S. President Donald Trump, Asfura holds a narrow lead over his closest competitor, Salvador Nasralla, who received 39% of votes. The election outcome is critical, as the winning candidate will govern Honduras from 2026 to 2030.

The election, which will also determine congressional seats, mayorships, and other public offices, has been fraught with accusations of potential electoral fraud. The Organization of American States expressed worries over election transparency, urging the current Honduran government to ensure a fair and intimidation-free process. Concerns were exacerbated by reports of voters being turned away despite extended polling hours.

Tensions have escalated due to claims from the ruling party's aligned Attorney General's Office that opposition parties planned to commit voter fraud, leading to public distrust of the electoral process. Despite challenges, outgoing President Xiomara Castro's administration has been noted for modest economic growth and reduced homicide rates, although poverty and inequality remain significant issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)