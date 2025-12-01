Parliament Drama: Congress Hits Back at PM Modi Over Accusations
In a heated exchange, Congress leaders criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for calling the opposition's behavior in Parliament 'drama,' labeling his remarks as hypocritical. Congress argues that real issues like unemployment and economic inequality are being ignored while accusing the government of bypassing parliamentary processes.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi sparked controversy by criticizing the opposition's actions in Parliament, calling them theatrical. This accusation was met with fierce backlash from Congress leaders, who accused Modi of hypocrisy.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and General Secretary Jairam Ramesh countered the PM's statements, emphasizing that pressing issues like unemployment and inflation are being sidelined while the government allegedly continues to subvert parliamentary protocol.
The altercation highlights continued tensions over parliamentary conduct and the handling of legislative processes, with Congress insisting on a debate to address real public concerns over Modi's alleged 'dramebazi'.
(With inputs from agencies.)
