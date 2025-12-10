Easing Labor Costs Signal Positive Inflation Outlook
U.S. labor costs rose slightly less than expected in the third quarter, indicating a softening market and easing wage growth. This aligns with Federal Reserve views that the labor market isn't contributing to inflation, with a likely interest rate cut anticipated as a precaution.
Following a drop in resignations to a five-year low, the Federal Reserve is anticipated to reduce the benchmark interest rate amid concerns about labor market conditions. Statements from Ben Ayers, a senior economist, indicate that declining wage pressure could enhance business investments in the upcoming year.
Following a drop in resignations to a five-year low, the Federal Reserve is anticipated to reduce the benchmark interest rate amid concerns about labor market conditions. Statements from Ben Ayers, a senior economist, indicate that declining wage pressure could enhance business investments in the upcoming year.
The Employment Cost Index showed a modest 0.8% rise, highlighting reduced consumer buying power and steadying inflation risks. As state and local government wages slow and unionized worker compensation falls, economists predict a continued decline in compensation costs in coming quarters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
