Easing Labor Costs Signal Positive Inflation Outlook

U.S. labor costs rose slightly less than expected in the third quarter, indicating a softening market and easing wage growth. This aligns with Federal Reserve views that the labor market isn't contributing to inflation, with a likely interest rate cut anticipated as a precaution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 22:02 IST
U.S. labor costs have increased slightly less than anticipated in the third quarter, hinting at a relaxed labor market with subdued wage growth. This development bodes well for inflation expectations, supporting the Federal Reserve's view that the labor market is not an inflationary driver.

Following a drop in resignations to a five-year low, the Federal Reserve is anticipated to reduce the benchmark interest rate amid concerns about labor market conditions. Statements from Ben Ayers, a senior economist, indicate that declining wage pressure could enhance business investments in the upcoming year.

The Employment Cost Index showed a modest 0.8% rise, highlighting reduced consumer buying power and steadying inflation risks. As state and local government wages slow and unionized worker compensation falls, economists predict a continued decline in compensation costs in coming quarters.

