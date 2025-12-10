Easing Labor Costs Signal Positive Inflation Outlook

U.S. labor costs have increased slightly less than anticipated in the third quarter, hinting at a relaxed labor market with subdued wage growth. This development bodes well for inflation expectations, supporting the Federal Reserve's view that the labor market is not an inflationary driver.

Following a drop in resignations to a five-year low, the Federal Reserve is anticipated to reduce the benchmark interest rate amid concerns about labor market conditions. Statements from Ben Ayers, a senior economist, indicate that declining wage pressure could enhance business investments in the upcoming year.

The Employment Cost Index showed a modest 0.8% rise, highlighting reduced consumer buying power and steadying inflation risks. As state and local government wages slow and unionized worker compensation falls, economists predict a continued decline in compensation costs in coming quarters.

